Country Superstars will be making its way to Clacton for a night full of non-stop country stars and hits on November 22, from 7.30pm.

Award-winning impersonations of Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and Shania Twain will all be making their way to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

Voiceovers during the production are provided by members of Dolly's family and friends, there is even a special message from Dolly Herself.

Sarah Jayne, TV and West End Dolly star, has been performing as Dolly Parton for more than 30 years and is now Europe’s leading tribute to the Queen of Country.

Described by Kenny Rogers as "Europe’s leading Dolly and Kenny impersonators" this unique gig is hosted by the star of the show The Dolly Parton Experience which was most recently seen on US TV’s Nashville CH5 Forrest Saunders Show.

Dolly Parton, on the BBC One Show, said: "I wish them all the best and appreciate them doing Dolly and Kenny so well for so long."

Every artists not only looks and sounds like the star they portray but also take every detail into consideration from the script, choice of songs, hair, make-up, mannerisms, as well as replica costumes.

A spokesman for the show said: "Prepare to be taken on a journey back through time to meet the most influential icons to have shaped country music history.

"Prepare for an evening of million-selling hits drawn from a repertoire that includes 9 to 5, The Gambler, Islands in the Stream, Annie’s Song, Stand by Your Man, Ring of Fire, Crazy, Always on my Mind, Blanket on the Ground, Jolene and many more."

Tickets cost £22 and can be purchased from the Box Office on 01255 43 33 44 or by going to: https://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/country-superstars/#more-18173.