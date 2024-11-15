Walton Against Lazy Littering, aka the Wallys, spent three hours litter picking along the foreshore of Walton's backwaters and the National Nature Reserve.

Rachel Barford, leader of the Wallys, said: "Our aim was to remove as much of the washed-up plastics as possible, and we ended up with a whole trailer load.

"We found washed up cans, bottles, polystyrene, seats and containers from boats and balloons - there is just too much to mention."

Seven volunteers helped in the litter pick with help from local contractors Steve and Darryl Byles who brought the trailer to remove the rubbish.

Rachel said: "It was hard work clambering up and down the sea wall, but worth it because of the difference we made to this important habitat."

The Walton Wallys are a litter-picking group have been cleaning up rubbish from the town for three and a half years.

Now made up of more than 300 members the group sees small portions of the keen litter pickers come down to the fortnightly litter picks.