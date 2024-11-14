The great blacked gull named Albert Tross was hit by a car repeatedly in the fast food chain's car park in Harwich.

Great blacked gulls are red-listed as a bird of conservation concern and it is illegal to intentionally kill them.

RSPCA officials are investigating the incident.

Wildlives Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, near Colchester, had nursed the gull back to health after he was found injured and he was released into the wild last month.

The rescue centre was able to identify the bird as he had been tagged by them upon his release to the wild despite the incident taking place 20 miles away.

Incident - Albert Tross, a red-listed seagull, was deliberately run over in a McDonald's car park on October 20 weeks after being released back into the wild (Image: Wildlives RRC / SWNS)

Rosie Catford, owner of the centre, said Albert had been found dehydrated, starving and unable to stand before he was rehabilitated.

She said: "He was deliberately run over and disembowelled.

"Several members of the public witnessed the incident and the perpetrator drove off laughing.

"He'd improved so much from his admission to us."

An RSPCA spokesman said they were investigating the incident which took place on October 20.

They said: “The RSPCA has been made aware of this upsetting incident and is investigating.

“We would ask if anyone has any first-hand information regarding this incident to please call the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01385508.”