Justin Noble 35, turned up at their address in Thomas Road, Clacton at 6.30am on July 28 when he started banging on the door and shouting expletives at his mother, Christine Noble.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Wednesday how Noble forced his way inside and snatched a mobile phone off Mrs Noble and caught her cheek when she tried to call for help.

He stormed off from the address and returned two days later, this time at 4am, demanding money from his father Robert.

Noble was turned away, only for him to come back an hour later and get refused again.

He responded by ripping off a windscreen wiper from his father’s Vauxhall Meriva in what Judge Richard Wilkin called “a vindictive act” for being denied money.

Later that morning, Mr and Mrs Noble left their home in the care of the defendant’s grandmother whilst they went shopping, when Noble attended the address for the third time that day.

Amelia Norman, prosecuting, said Noble forced his way into the property whilst his grandmother was inside and stole a safe from one of the bedrooms.

Noble was caught by police on August 12 when officers spotted a white BMW in Harwich which they believed to be involved with the defendant’s attending his parents’ address the month before.

When he was pursued, Noble fled the police and breached a restraining order by going to an address lived in by Pareese Bear, his ex-partner.

Noble, of West Street, Harwich, was arrested and later admitted two counts of criminal damage, burglary, assault, and breaching a restraining order.

Rich Hodges, mitigating, said it was “imperative he receives meaningful help for the underlying drug addiction issue” affecting Noble.



He added prison had been “a painful wake-up call” for Noble, arguing his consistent employment as a plumber shows an ability to control his behaviour.

Judge Wilkin told Noble, who appeared in court via a video link from HMP Chelmsford, that his actions left his mother “feeling like a nervous wreck” and that both his parents “have had to suffer” from his poor behaviour.

The judge jailed Noble for 20 months.