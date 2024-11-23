But, despite its flaws, Clacton still retains just enough nostalgic charm to draw in thousands of day-trippers when it does snap into life during the summer months.

Its ability to attract tourists and families every year stems just as much from its strip of traditional arcades as it does its reputation for once being the go-to weekend away.

Holidaymakers flocked to the town in the 1950s and 60s due to its bustling Butlins holiday park, which many grandparents who now visit the area with their own grandchildren will still fondly remember.

Having opened in 1938, the holiday camp was the lynchpin of Clacton’s tourism for more than 40 years before shutting down in 1983.

But it was specifically the summers of the 1950s which truly elevated the town’s position as one of the greatest seaside destinations to head to when the sun came out.

In addition to attracting film stars such as Joan Collins and Maxwell Reed, who enjoyed the Blue Lagoon, British darts champion Dixy Newbury also paid a visit.

A multitude of shows and performances were also proving to be a popular attraction with out-of-towners and local entertainment-lovers alike.

Clacton quickly became the place to be and, as a result, a record number of visitors, with their swimming costumes in hand, started making a beeline for the town.