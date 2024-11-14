ESSEX Highways have announced plans for improvements in Alresford that will be carried out this week.

Improvements to the Alresford bridge, located on the B1027 St Osyth Road, Alresford, will be closed over two weekends starting this week on Saturday, November 16.

To ensure the work is carried out safely, St Osyth Road will be closed between Coach Road and Wivenhoe Road from 7am on Saturday, reopening at 9pm on Sunday November 17.