Curt Day-Gliddon, 33, was drunk outside an address in Tewkesbury Road, Clacton, when the police were called because he was shouting abuse and threats to those inside.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that when PC Toby Wilde and PC Charlotte Valledy told him to leave, Day-Gliddon told them he would simply come back to the address as soon as they left.

Court – Curt Day-Gliddon appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest) The officers then arrested him, but as they drove Day-Gliddon to Colchester police station, he hurled homophobic insults at the two officers and started hitting his head against the inside of the car.

He later admitted one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and two counts of using abusive language.

He appeared in court so he could be sentenced for the offences committed on Christmas Day in addition to separate offences he committed in March.

The court heard how Day-Gliddon had been removed from Charnallies Restaurant by bouncers for being disorderly and verbally abusive.

When he was outside the restaurant Day-Gliddon threw a chair at the restaurant and then at a member of staff who confronted him.

Day-Gliddon, of no fixed abode, told magistrates he was currently living in his car because he had been unable to find a landlord who would let out a property to a single father.

He said: “I can’t afford to own a property but I can’t find any where that accepts a male with a kid.

“There’s no point me trying to rent a property when I can’t have my daughter.”

Aggressive – Curt Day-Gliddon hurled a chair at Charnallies Restaurant in March (Image: Google Street View) Day-Gliddon admitted the further offences of criminal damage and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order which required him to participate in 20 alcohol rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment plan.

He was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work, which magistrates said had been increased from 80 hours because of the homophobic abuse.

Day-Gliddons was also sentenced to pay £669 in costs which included £50 to the two police officers and £100 to the member of restaurant staff hit by the chair.