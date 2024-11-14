Colin Kirby-Green is accused of having caused the death of Patricia Jepson, 85, at the Waitrose in Colchester in August 2023.

The case has been before the courts for a number of times with a decision yet to be made on if he is fit to stand trial.

A third report was requested by Judge Martyn Levett in early October, following two previous reports, which both came to the conclusion that the defendant, of East End Green, Brightlingsea, is medically unable to appear before Ipswich Crown Court.

Car park - The Waitrose car park in Colchester (Image: Google Street View)

The preliminary report of the final analysis, prepared by Dr Ajat Sanikop, however, suggested that Kirby-Green could be able to stand trial.

All three psychiatrists will now give evidence 30 minutes of evidence each in December, before a decision is made.

If Kirby-Green is found unfit to stand trial, a trial of issue will be held, where a jury will decide on whether his driving led to Ms Jepson's death.

Alternatively, a normal trial will be held at Ipswich Crown Court.

Remebered - A memorial bench has been set up in memory of Ms Jepson (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Kirby-Green is also accused of failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report a road accident and driving a motor vehicle on a road with eyesight which did not comply with requirements.

The victim, Ms Jepson, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after emergency services arrived at the supermarket’s car park to receive further treatment for serious injuries but died nine days later.

An inquest hearing into Ms Jepson’s death a month after her passing heard at the opening that a post-mortem examination confirmed that the deceased died as a result of her injuries.

Kirby-Green has not appeared in court to admit or deny any of the charges against him.

The trial at Ipswich Crown Court has been scheduled for December 16.