Speed enforcement officers clocked 1,809 drivers going over the limit across 102 sites in the county, focusing on roads such as the A13, A12, A130, and M25, between July and September.

These figures saw an increase from the 1,599 offenders identified from the previous three months.

Officers recorded a top speed of 104mph on a 70mph fast road, as well as another driver travelling 72mph in a 30mph zone.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “As part of the Roads Policing Unit, our Speed Enforcement Officers are dedicated to tackling road-related crime, and in particular speeding offences that present a risk to all our road users, and they play an important role in educating drivers about the dangers of speeding through their work with Community Speedwatch volunteers who monitor speeds in their local areas.

“Their liaison with road safety partners helps us to direct our policing activities to where they are needed most and to provide reassurance to the public in areas where speeding has been raised as a concern.

“The work of the Speed Enforcement Officers supports Vision Zero, our joint ambition with partners to have zero road deaths by 2040 or sooner and we will continue this important work.

“We’d encourage all drivers to adhere to the speed limits – they’re there for a reason.

“If you have dashcam and have captured incidents of poor and dangerous driving, you can let us know by uploading footage to Extra Eyes, where we will review it and take appropriate action.”

This Vision Zero strategy seeks to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Essex’s roads by 2040.

Police have partnered with local authorities, the road safety partnership and Community Speedwatch volunteers to reduce the risks road users face and educate drivers on driving safely.