Here’s a roundup of 20 happenings that promise something for everyone.

Kicking off the celebrations, The Ladykillers runs from November 14th to 16th at the West Cliff Theatre. Presented by the Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society.

(Image: Public)

This darkly comic tale features evening performances at 7:30 PM and a Saturday matinee at 2:30 PM, offering plenty of laughs, suspense, and charm.

Craft enthusiasts can head to Connaught Avenue in Frinton-on-Sea on November 16th for the Craft Destash Pre-Loved Resources Sale. This event provides a fantastic opportunity for crafters to stock up on pre-loved materials and supplies.

On November 18th, little ones will enjoy a morning of fun and exploration at the Naze Nature Tots session at the Naze Nature Discovery Centre. Specially designed activities will engage toddlers and introduce them to the wonders of nature.

Country music fans are in for a treat on November 22nd as Country Superstars.

(Image: Public)

Bringing Europe’s top Dolly Parton tribute and impersonations of legendary country icons to the West Cliff Theatre for an unforgettable evening of music starting at 7:30 PM.

For families and young scientists, the Wacky Science Party will take over The McGrigor Hall in Frinton-on-Sea on November 23rd, delivering an afternoon of exciting science games and activities.

Later that evening, music lovers can enjoy a performance by The Travis Waltons + Daudi Matsiko at Half-ton Studios, showcasing incredible local talent.

On November 29th, the festive season takes centre stage.

(Image: Public)

At 7:30 PM, the West Cliff Theatre hosts Dreamcoat Stars Christmas, a spectacular concert featuring stars from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

With carols, holiday classics, and musical theatre hits, this magical evening promises something for the whole family.

The same evening, Frinton Free Church presents Red Riding Hood, a captivating adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

(Image: Public)

The celebration of rock ‘n’ roll follows on November 30th with We Three Kings of Rock 'N' Roll at the West Cliff Theatre.

This upbeat show, starting at 7:30 PM, features the music of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Elvis, alongside festive favourites delivered with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.

December begins with a bang.

On December 3rd, the Annual Rotary and Community Carol Service at St Mary’s Church in Frinton-on-Sea brings traditional carols and performances from local choirs, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

Philatelists are invited to the Stamp Club Meeting on December 4th, at Clacton Indoor Bowls Club from 7 PM to 10 PM.

(Image: Public)

Hosted by the Clacton Philatelic Society, this pre-Christmas buffet is open to all collectors. Membership is required for continued participation; contact Ken Brown for details.

On December 5th, the West Cliff Theatre presents The Tom Jones Songbook. Adam Parker Brown delivers a stunning tribute to Sir Tom Jones, accompanied by a live band and sensational backing singers. This unforgettable evening celebrates the timeless hits of the Welsh legend.

December 7th offers multiple opportunities for festive fun. Families can explore the Naze Festive Crafts and Winter Trail at the Naze Nature Discovery Centre or visit Santa’s Grotto at Clacton Shopping Village for a magical meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

(Image: Public)

The Craft & Gift Fair will be held at Tendring District Scout Centre from 10 AM to 2 PM. Enjoy free entry and parking while exploring a variety of unique, handmade gifts and crafts.

Support local artisans and find perfect holiday treasures!

From December 7th to 29th, the Princes Theatre in Clacton hosts Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, Clacton’s biggest pantomime yet, featuring performances tailored for adults, relaxed audiences, and juvenile dancers.

(Image: Public)

December 8th brings two fantastic events to Frinton-on-Sea. At The McGrigor Hall, Carradine's Christmas Cockney Singalong delivers lively Cockney songs with a festive twist.

At the same time, the Health, Wellness & Spiritual Event at the Frinton Community Association invites attendees to explore wellness practices in a relaxed atmosphere.

On December 14th, art lovers can participate in the Nature in Watercolours Workshop at the Naze Nature Discovery Centre, learning techniques inspired by the local landscape.

The following day, December 15th, the Walton-on-the-Naze Christmas Toy Fair at the Frinton Community Association showcases vintage toys and collectibles, perfect for unique holiday shopping.

(Image: Public)

As we move into the new year, nature enthusiasts can join the Winter Bird Watching Event at Walton Backwaters in January (date to be confirmed), offering a chance to observe winter migratory birds in their natural habitat.

February 14th provides the perfect occasion for couples to celebrate at the Valentine’s Day Celebration at Walton & Frinton Yacht Club, complete with a romantic dinner and dance.

The school break in mid-February brings "Half-Term Activities for Children" to various venues in Clacton and Frinton, ensuring fun for younger audiences.

Finally, experienced sailors can brave the elements with the 'Winter Sailing Clinic' at Walton & Frinton Yacht Club in late February.

With this diverse line-up, Clacton, Frinton, and Walton showcase their vibrant community spirit as they embrace the festive season and beyond.

Be sure to check with event organizers for updates and ticket availability to make the most of these wonderful experiences!