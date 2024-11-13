Essex Police's serious organised crime unit had long been building a case against Frankie Lee Watkinson, 31, in relation to intelligence gathered over suspected Class A drug supply.

The culmination of this investigation resulted in the execution of a warrant at his grandmother’s address in Thurrock as well as recovering a suspected drug dealer customer list and 15 mobile phones from a site in Clacton.

Jailed - Frankie Lee Watkinson (Image: Essex Police)

A search of the garden shed uncovered ecstasy pill manufacturing equipment.

These items included a pill press machine, bags of suspected MDMA, powder-covered gloves and loose pills.

The pill press machine was fully operational and covered with fresh, loose powder.

Shock - Watkinson stashed equipment for manufacturing ecstasy pills from his grandmother's shed (Image: Essex Police)

The police also searched the loft area of the house, where they found a small safe secured into the joist beam.

The safe was taken back to the police station and opened with a key seized from Watkinson at the time of his arrest.

Inside, officers found 108g of cocaine, valued at between £4,300 and £8,600.

While in custody, Watkinson gave his address as a caravan at a site in Clacton.

Investigation - Pill press machine recovered from inside the shed (Image: Essex Police)

Officers searched the caravan and seized a suspected drug dealer customer list and 15 mobile phones.

During the interview, Watkinson denied producing Class A drugs. He said he helped friends with removals and takes leftover items to a boot sale.

He tried to claim the equipment found in his grandmother’s shed would be those unsold items. He further denied being involved in the supply of cocaine.

However, due to the clear evidence gathered against him, he later admitted to the production of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court on November 6, where he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Det Insp Yoni Adler, of the serious organised crime unit, said: “The judge in this case found Watkinson’s exploitation of his grandmother’s property to supply and produce drugs was a clear aggravating factor.

“This case shows the depths to which organised Class A drug dealers will sink to facilitate their harmful trade.

Found - Suspected MDMA powder recovered from the shed (Image: Essex Police)

“He showed little concern for the fallout of his offending on his wider family.

“The reality of ecstasy isn’t glamourous. It is drug dealers like Watkinson, operating out of grubby, makeshift manufacturing labs, who choose what to cut the MDMA with.

“By their own reckless metrics, they decide the potency and authenticity of the pills they create.

“You can never be sure of what you are taking. It is a very real danger.

“The supply of ecstasy and cocaine also fuels wider offending in Essex and we know our role in stamping out the trade in these substances will help us drive down crime across our county.”