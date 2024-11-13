The crash took place on the A130 this morning and saw the northbound carriageway blocked as a result.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with the crash believing to involve five vehicles.

The road was partially shut by police with traffic slow in the area from late morning into the afternoon.

Now, the East of England Ambulance Service has confirmed four people were taken to hospital.

A spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 9.20am with reports of a road traffic collision on the A130 northbound at Howe Green, involving multiple vehicles.

"Four ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a BASICS Essex vehicle were sent to the scene. Four patients were transported to Broomfield Hospital with minor injuries."

Delays are still ongoing, with one lane now open just before the A12 at Howe Green.

Essex Police has advised anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, to contact the force.

Reports should quote incident 275 of November 13.