The Starlight Walk is run in aid of Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity, and it is an opportunity for anyone affected by pregnancy or baby loss, however recently or long ago, to remember their much-loved babies by walking alongside other bereaved parents and families.

Everyone on the walk will receive one paper lantern to carry on the walk and a walking memory card to wear with pride.

A crowd will walk under magical starlight with their lanterns and torches shining brightly as they remember their much-loved babies.

Charity - Sands hosts several events throughout the year for baby loss awareness, including the Ribbon Run (Image: Maria Gormley) Maria Gormley, bereaved mum and Befriender for Clacton Sands, said: “We want to do the Starlight Walk to help raise awareness of baby loss and funds for the charity Sands so they can continue to help other bereaved families that need them.

“I’m taking part in the Starlight Walk in memory of my little girl Laura and all babies gone too soon.

“It will be a very moving and poignant walk under the starlight for each and every family as they come together to remember their little ones and together, we will walk through the darkness and find the light.”

The walk follows a 5km route starting at the Clacton Bowling Club, Marine Parade, and heads along the seafront, back up the slope at Holland-on-Sea, and along the top promenade to finish back at the bowling club.

Glow - All walkers will have a lantern to and memory card to remember their lost little ones (Image: Maria Gormley) After the walk, the charity is hosting complimentary tea, coffee, and homemade cake at Clacton Bowling Club.

Registration opens at 5.30pm on the day for the walkers to begin at 6pm.

Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a baby before, during, or shortly after birth for as long as they need support.

Currently in the UK, 13 families a day suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby before, during or shortly after birth, which is around 4,500 babies a year.

The Starlight Walk will take place on Saturday, November 30.

Tickets are £7 and can be purchased now from Sands here: Sands : Tickets