Holly Tree Cottage is a stunning and incredibly spacious seven-bedroom home located in Holland on Sea.

The home, located in Little Clacton Road, enjoys panoramic farmland and distant sea views.

A substantial driveway provides ample parking which leads to a double garage and a separate integral carport on site.

Garden - The home comes with a secret garden (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

The land surrounding the home has been laid to lawn, with a wrap-around Indian Sandstone patio and a secret garden with a secluded seating area overlooking the farmland.

Holly Tree Cottage has multiple entrance points on the ground floor and combines modern living with a homely feel, supported by seventeenth-century features.

A large kitchen and dining room with an open plan concept forms the heart of the home and has a convenient utility room attached.

Features - The home includes a number of charming seventeenth-century features (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

A second kitchen is located to the south, also with access to another utility room. (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

View - The garden room offers stunning views (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla) Bedroom - One of the seven bedrooms of the home (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

Two bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, one of them benefiting from an ensuite.

The rest of the ground floor is filled with two shower rooms, a study, a dining and sitting room, as well as a garden room, which offers brilliant views of the land thanks to the bi-fold doors, that connect indoors and outdoors. (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

Driveway - The spacious driveway (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

The first floor can be accessed via two separate staircases, which lead to two parts of the upper floor.

Space - The home is filled with natural light (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)



There, a further five bedrooms await, two of which are equipped with en-suite facilities, and built-in wardrobes.

In total, the accommodation offers 3770 sq ft of living space, ideal for a large family and multi-generational living.

Kitchen - The home offers two kitchens (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)

An annexe style and disabled accessibility have been considered within the design of this home, adding to the value of this semi-rural home.

Holly Tree Cottage is offered at a guide price of £900,000 and is represented by property agents at Stoneridge Estates which can be contacted on 01255 481931 for further information and to arrange a viewing.

Details of the home, as well as images, as well as a virtual tour, are available on Zoopla.