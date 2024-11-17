A beautiful cottage combining style and charm near Clacton is on the market for less than £1 million.
Holly Tree Cottage is a stunning and incredibly spacious seven-bedroom home located in Holland on Sea.
The home, located in Little Clacton Road, enjoys panoramic farmland and distant sea views.
A substantial driveway provides ample parking which leads to a double garage and a separate integral carport on site.
The land surrounding the home has been laid to lawn, with a wrap-around Indian Sandstone patio and a secret garden with a secluded seating area overlooking the farmland.
Holly Tree Cottage has multiple entrance points on the ground floor and combines modern living with a homely feel, supported by seventeenth-century features.
A large kitchen and dining room with an open plan concept forms the heart of the home and has a convenient utility room attached.
A second kitchen is located to the south, also with access to another utility room. (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)
Two bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, one of them benefiting from an ensuite.
The rest of the ground floor is filled with two shower rooms, a study, a dining and sitting room, as well as a garden room, which offers brilliant views of the land thanks to the bi-fold doors, that connect indoors and outdoors. (Image: Stoneridge Estates/Zoopla)
The first floor can be accessed via two separate staircases, which lead to two parts of the upper floor.
There, a further five bedrooms await, two of which are equipped with en-suite facilities, and built-in wardrobes.
In total, the accommodation offers 3770 sq ft of living space, ideal for a large family and multi-generational living.
An annexe style and disabled accessibility have been considered within the design of this home, adding to the value of this semi-rural home.
Holly Tree Cottage is offered at a guide price of £900,000 and is represented by property agents at Stoneridge Estates which can be contacted on 01255 481931 for further information and to arrange a viewing.
Details of the home, as well as images, as well as a virtual tour, are available on Zoopla.
