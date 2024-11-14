St Andrew's CofE Primary School, in Weeley, has opened its new food technology kitchen, which was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the parents and teacher association last year.

The association is a group of people including parents, teachers and friends of the school who help to organise events, both fundraising and social.

This addition aims to equip children with essential life skills while enhancing the design technology curriculum.

Students can now dive into baking and prepare healthy meals, all skills they can replicate at home.

Not only will they learn to whip up tasty dishes, but they’ll also gain vital knowledge on food safety, hygiene, and everyday tasks like washing up and tidying the kitchen.

A St Andrews CofE Primary School spokesman said: "The local community has rallied around this initiative.

"We owe a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors Howdens for generously donating two ovens, Austin Heating for their expert installation, and Asda's Community Champion, Amy, for providing a variety of kitchen equipment.

"We also extend our gratitude to association leads, Daisy and Claire, whose ongoing commitment and fundraising efforts have been instrumental in bringing this project to life.

"To celebrate the opening, our talented pupils baked delicious cakes to share with the local community. It’s a sweet start to a new chapter in culinary education at St Andrew’s."