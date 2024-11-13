The crash is reported to have involved five cars and has resulted in the A130 northbound being blocked, just before the A12 at Howe Green.

The delays are said to be building, with the blockage being from A1245 (Rettendon Turnpike) to A12 J17 (Howe Green).

It is the latest of a number of incidents across the major roads in the county this morning.

The latest update from Essex Travel News is that one lane is now open with delays on approach.

We have contacted Essex Police and East of England Ambulance for further information.