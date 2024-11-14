Martin Waters, 67, was born in Ipswich but has served 32 years at Frinton Fire Station.

Aside from his job as a firefighter, Martin also ran the Cake Kitchen in Frinton for 18 years.

He is now stepping down to enjoy retirement.

Martin said: "I joined in 1992 after hearing stories from our window cleaner, and it all sounded great fun.

"I had always wanted to be a fireman since I was a young boy. I was the owner of the Cake Kitchen for 18 years in Frinton and figured I could be fireman whilst also running the business at the same time.

"I was born in Ipswich and worked at various bakery's in the Ipswich area before buying the Cake Kitchen in Frinton.

Family - Martin pictured with his family (Image: Hannah Waters) "The best jobs for me were the small jobs where you could really help someone and make a real difference.

"Jobs such as cutting rings off people with swollen fingers to rescuing kittens stuck in wall cavities, where someone's shed has been on fire but we stopped it reaching the house, where we've pulled them alive out of a mangled car after a serious road traffic collision."

Retirement - Martin stands proudly with wife Deborah (Image: Hannah Waters) Martin has remembered some of the more interesting jobs he has been called out on.

He said: "One time when we had a fire on some waste land which was accessed over a high brick wall, we put a ladder up against the wall and a colleague climbed up.

"I then passed him another ladder to get down the other side, he then managed to fall off the second ladder landing in an enormous blackberry bush.

Everyone - Martin with his entire family (Image: Hannah Waters) "The main motivation was working with the guys at the station, a great bunch of guys, always helping each other, a real family feel to it, the camaraderie is excellent, and that is what I shall miss the most."

Throughout those 32 years, he has had the most amazing support from his wife Deborah and his three daughters.

Together - Martin alongside his fellow firefighters (Image: Hannah Waters)