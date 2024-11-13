A lorry overturned at junction 19 near Boreham this morning, which led to the closure of the exit slip road on the northbound carriageway in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Essex Police are on scene to clear the incident and manage traffic in the area, as long queues have built up.

A police spokesman said: “At this stage, the incident means that the junction cannot be accessed by northbound traffic and the road has been closed.

“We anticipate the junction will remain inaccessible to traffic for the whole of the morning whilst recovery work is carried out to clear the incident.

“The junction can still be accessed by motorists travelling southbound on the A12 but we would encourage motorists to allow extra time for those journeys.

“We will provide updates as and when we practically can.”

Motorists travelling towards Chelmsford and Witham are advised to plan extra time for their journeys until further notice.