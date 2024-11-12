Greater Anglia have announced that services which go between Colchester and Witham will be affected until Thursday November 14.

Trains that are due to depart at 11.48pm, 12.18am and 12.46am from London Liverpool Street to Colchester will be replaced by a bus service between Witham and Colchester.

The 11.02pm train from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will terminate at Colchester.

Passengers for Manningtree and Ipswich should change at Colchester for the 11.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich service.

The works also mean that all lines between Colchester and Witham will be closed until 5am on Wednesday and Thursday.

As a result, the 4.43am Colchester to London Liverpool Street service will start from Witham at 5pm.

A connecting rail replacement bus service will be in operation from Colchester to Witham, departing Colchester at 4.10am, Marks Tey at 4.26am, and Kelvedon at 4.38am, arriving at Witham at 4.50am.