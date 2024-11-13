The Dance House Academy, was established in 2007 by Lisa Hills, offering a wide array of dance genres to students of all ages and abilities.

Under the leadership of Lara Holden, a dedicated alumna of the academy, the competition team has quickly made a name for itself.

Since its inception, the team has expanded significantly, and in just a few months, they have achieved outstanding results in regional competitions, securing top placements in multiple categories.

However, the journey to competition success comes with substantial costs.

From travel expenses to competition entry fees, the financial demands can be challenging for the families involved.

To address this, a fundraising team of parents has come together to help cover costs, but more support is needed to sustain the team’s progress.

“We are incredibly proud of our competition team and their achievements so far,” said Lisa.

“Many of these young dancers have been with us since they were toddlers, and their passion for dance shines through in every performance.

"Sponsorship would help ease the financial burden and allow these talented individuals to continue pursuing their dreams.”

Businesses interested in contributing to the team’s success can contact Lisa at dancehouselisa@hotmail.com or call 07929 853022.