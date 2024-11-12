A train from Colchester to London has been left stranded as travellers are experiencing delays.
Several services between London and Braintree, Clacton, Ipswich and Norwich have been majorly disrupted following an incident between Hatfield Peveral and Chelmsford.
The service between Colchester Town and Liverpool Street station has come to a halt due to reports of loss of power between the train and the overhead electric supply, Greater Anglia confirmed.
In a statement, the train provider said: “The train will have to be rescued as a result and the line will be blocked whilst the faulty unit is being assisted away from the line.
"Train services may be delayed, altered or cancelled at short notice.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel