Several services between London and Braintree, Clacton, Ipswich and Norwich have been majorly disrupted following an incident between Hatfield Peveral and Chelmsford.

The service between Colchester Town and Liverpool Street station has come to a halt due to reports of loss of power between the train and the overhead electric supply, Greater Anglia confirmed.

In a statement, the train provider said: “The train will have to be rescued as a result and the line will be blocked whilst the faulty unit is being assisted away from the line.

"Train services may be delayed, altered or cancelled at short notice.”