Clacton Pier hosted its last public fireworks display for this year with a low-level display for younger children and a second display with music later in the evening of November 5.

The main display was also streamed live and watched by 17,000 people who were unable to get along to the event and did not miss out on the fun.

Pier Communications Manager Nigel Brown said the feedback was very positive.

He said: “It was the first time that we had put on the displays on November 5 itself - unless it fell at the weekend.

“We would normally hold the event on the nearest Saturday so as to avoid a school night.

“It was also the second time that we had made the earlier display low level and that was in response to feedback we had received from the public after last year.

“We had many comments thanking us for both the quieter display, which meant it was more inclusive, and also the live stream for those who could not leave home.”

Details for the series of fireworks displays at the pier in 2025 are being finalised and will be announced soon.

Mr Brown said: “The displays are a way of us being able to thank our loyal customers, both local and from further afield, for their support throughout the year.”

Dynamic Fireworks of Colchester supplied the fireworks and MRL Productions of Clacton provided the musical accompaniment.

Christmas decorations have now been put up at the pier ready for the first arrival of Santa in his grotto on November 23.