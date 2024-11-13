Reneé Ladies Boutique, in High Street, Brightlingsea, held a successful fashion show fundraiser for the United Church in Chapel Road on Monday, on behalf of the church.

Nicola Johnson, 53, of Hurst Green is the founder of the boutique and was approached by the church after building up a “rapport” with church committee members who shop at her business.

Nicola said the church needs “more money” and if they didn’t get additional funds to help it continue to operate, “it may have to close”.

Location - United Church in Chapel Road, Brightlingsea (Image: Google Maps) With tickets only costing £3 and all proceeds going to the church, the event proved to be popular with many residents turning out to support the show.

Prior to the fashion show kicking off, there was even a shopping experience.

Attendees were able to peruse Christmas wreaths by Flo’s Flowers, jewellery and handmade cards from Spirals, there will also be businesses that sell hampers, iron sculptures, makeup, and more.

There was a variety of models showcasing different looks from Reneé Ladies Boutique, including Nicola’s friend Danae Brook, 83, of Brightlingsea, who was a model in the 1960s for designer Mary Quant and hairstylist Vidal Sassoon.

Successful event - the crowd for the fashion show (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique) Nicola is extremely thankful to everyone who voluntarily gave up their time to help make the fashion show a massive success which raised around £800.

She said: “It was a brilliant night with full capacity of 100 people.

“The church organ looked so beautiful all lit up by Lawrence at Branchout Production.

“It went perfectly, everyone loved it and had a great time. I’m still buzzing and love the fact that the Brightlingsea community always support local businesses and the church.”

Attendee - Reneé Ladies Boutique's mascot, Reneé the dog enjoying the fashion show (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique) On the night, Nicola’s friend Vicki Williams, who works in the music industry and has worked on films like Hot Fuzz, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and more, curated the music for the fashion show.

Nicola says she would be interested in running extra, charitable fashion show events in the future.

She said: “Yes, we’re definitely up for a spring fashion show 2025 everyone has been saying they want to see this as a seasonal event.”

To find out more about Reneé Ladies Boutique, visit facebook.com/reneeladiesboutique.