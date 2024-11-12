Officers are investigating the serious collision in Takeley, near to Stansted Airport.

The incident took place in Parsonage Road, shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

It was reported the collision involved a black BMW estate, silver Vauxhall Astra and Purple Mazda 2.

Police say the female driver of the Mazda sustained "serious injuries" and remains in hospital in a "life-threatening condition".

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

An appeal has now been launched, and anyone with any information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact police.

Reports should quote incident 623 of November 10.