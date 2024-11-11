The previous high of 104,000 was set on August 23, with this the fourth time the record has been broken in 2024.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: "To record the busiest day in the history of London Stansted in late October is an incredible achievement and a powerful reflection of reliability, great choice, value and operational efficiency the airport and our airline partners are able to offer our passengers."

The half-term holidays contributed to the increase in passengers, with strong demand for family holidays and short breaks.

This also led to the busiest October ever at Stansted, with 2.67 million passengers, an increase of 97,000 on the previous record.

Popular destinations included Turkey, the Canaries, Spain, and Portugal.

The number of passengers flying into Stansted also reached new heights, with overseas visitors using the airport as their gateway to London and the East of England.

Operational performance remained strong, with 99 per cent of passengers passing through security in 15 minutes or less.

The number of passengers using London Stansted in the 12 months to the end of October stands at 29.45 million, an increase of 6.7 per cent on the previous year.