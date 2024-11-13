E.M.E.D., now known as Capitán Christiansen, has almost a hundred years of history behind it and researchers are hoping to learn more about its time in Frinton and Walton.

The vessel was recently moved to the Museo Marítimo Nacional, in Valparaíso, Chile, where workers are looking to restore the boat.

Glory - the lifeboat in its new resting place (Image: Museo Marítímo Nacional) The E.M.E.D., a Ramsgate class lifeboat with a 100 person capacity, was built in England in 1927 by J Samuel White.

During its 34 years of continuous service in England as Walton and Frinton's Lifeboat, the vessel was launched 177 times and saved 217 lives at sea.

Fiona Clouder, the chairman of the Anglo-Chilean Society, said: "It was a part of Operation Dynamo with Dunkirk.

"It went backwards and forwards three times but we don't know how many it rescued.

"The ship once made it back to England with a rope wrapped around the propeller.

"She went back again to Dunkirk, until the evacuation was complete, saving many lives.

"Then the vessel went back to Walton and Frinton until 1953 before it went to Chile in 1956 where, with the help of the president, it was renamed."

Transport - the historic lifeboat on its journey (Image: Museo Marítímo Nacional) The ship was renamed Capitán Christiansen in honour of the founder of the Bote Salvavidas of Valparaíso, Sr Oluf Christiansen.

In 1993 the ship received the Dunkirk Jack in recognition of its participation in the rescue operation.

The lifeboat served nearly 40 years in Chile, saving many more lives before being retired in 2001.

She was then stuck at Muelle Baron, one of the main quays of Valparaíso, where difficulties with funding and controversies over port development meant the ship was in danger of becoming broken beyond repair.

Team - some of the people involved in the operation (Image: Museo Marítímo Nacional) But she has now been saved and sits on a specially designed platform on the slopes of the entrance to the Museo Mariítimo.

Capitán Christiansen was moved through the steep streets of Valparaíso in the dead of night in October.

The boat was carefully lifted onto a transporter and moved through the narrow streets and climbed the steep winding roads of Valparaíso.

It is now being restored in Museo Marítimo Nacional, where an exhibition for its history will be created.

Height - Capitán Christiansen being lifted through the streets of Valparaíso (Image: Museo Marítímo Nacional) The museum is now searching for people with information and stories about the ship.

Fiona added: "It's not just a boat sitting in the shed they want it to be a live project.

"There will be an exhibition and we are looking for stories from Walton either from people who served on the lifeboat or if someone they know was saved by the lifeboat.

"The museum doesn't just want to make this about maritime history, they want to relate it to the work of lifeboats now.

"They want to make it come alive with people's stories so other people can relate to it and understand how important lifeboats are."

For more information go to: https://museomaritimo.cl/ and https://www.armada.cl/rescate-patrimonial-el-bote-salvavidas-capitan-christiansen-se.