Steven Walker has donated six air fryers to Walton Foodbank, in Walton Community Centre, Standley Road.

The author managed to raise money through the sales of his two books The Naze: Natural History, Flora and Fauna and The Naze: Hidden History and Fascinating Facts.

Steven said: "The books were a joy to research and write but even more satisfying is knowing that sales will contribute much needed support to families who depend on Walton Foodbank to cope with rising energy and food bills.

"I grew up in a family where money was tight and then I worked in social work for many years with the most disadvantaged families in our society.

"These air fryers will be used to help families cook nutritious meals quickly and economically.”

This comes after the success of the foodbank's Super Soup Club, which taught recipients how to use a soup maker.

All attendees received a soup maker which were donated by Steven.

Jill Joshua, Walton Foodbank secretary, said: “After the success of our recent ‘super soup club’ we asked people what else they would be interested in learning how to use to save money and to simply create meals for their families.

"The majority wanted to learn how to use an air fryer! Steven quickly actioned on this and we are thrilled to be offering a six week club for this in the new year.”