The winner of our Restaurant of the Year award 2024, has been revealed as Balti House in St Osyth.

Members of the public were asked to vote for their favourite restaurant throughout north and mid Essex.

Owner Nuzrul Hussain said: "We’re incredibly humbled to be recognized by the Gazette and our community.

"Our team works tirelessly to provide exceptional service, and this award is a testament to our dedication.

"We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who voted for us, and we hope to see you at the restaurant soon."

Mr Hussain started his culinary journey in 1978 where he honed his skills as a head chef in some of London's most renowned Indian restaurants.

He added: "My family's legacy in Indian cuisine began in the 1960s, when my father opened one of the UK's pioneering Indian eateries in London Victoria.

"This culinary tradition has continued through generations, with another family-run restaurant still thriving in Fulham.

"Drawing on my extensive experience in London's vibrant restaurant scene, I launched my own venture in 1986, the Redfort Indian Restaurant in Winchester.

"This establishment remains a beloved culinary destination today.

"In 1992, I expanded my culinary horizons by opening a second restaurant in the picturesque village of St Osyth, bringing the finest Indian dining to the local community."

Head chef, Abu Shuel Khan said: "I've been working at The Balti House for over a decade, under the guidance of Mr Hussain, a seasoned restaurateur.

"Our dedicated team in the kitchen is passionate about delivering authentic Indian cuisine to our customers.

"We're truly honored to receive this recognition."

To celebrate this award with their valued customers, they're offering a special discount on their Tuesday Banqueting Night.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for only £19.95 per person, regularly £26.50.

The Balti House came up against The Balti House in St Osyth, Davey’s in Clacton, Maypole Chinese Restaurant in Tiptree, Hasturk in Braintree and Aroy Thai Restaurant in Clacton.