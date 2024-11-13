The owners of a burger van which burned down in a seaside town following a suspected arson attack have spoken about their devastation and shock.
Emma and Barry Ansell ran the Mermaids Burger Bar in Valleybridge Road in Clacton for more than six years until their business was recently brought to an abrupt end.
On Monday, the north Essex couple awoke to find their beloved burger van completely destroyed by an overnight fire.
Police say the blaze started at about 1.30am and multiple fire crews and police were called to the scene.
Officers say the fire is believed to be an arson and they are actively investigating the incident.
Mr Ansell, who moved to Clacton from London 29 years ago, said: “We are absolutely devastated. We have no idea why someone would do this and take away our business overnight.
"This was half of our income to pay our bills and live a simple life and now it's six and a half years of hard work down the drain. It's not like things aren't hard enough at the moment as it is.
"I’d appeal to anyone who knows anything to get in touch. We just can’t understand it.”
Investigating officer PC Matthew Harkness, of Essex Police, added: “We are liaising with colleagues from Essex Fire to determine the cause, but it is believed that the fire was started deliberately.”
Anyone with information should contact Essex police referencing the case and the date of the incident, November 4.
