Emma and Barry Ansell, who ran the Mermaids Burger Bar on Valleybridge Road, Clacton, discovered their business had been razed to the ground by a huge fire earlier this month.

The couple had run the business for six years and said they have been left devastated by the incident, which left their burger bar a charred shell.

He added he and his wife are still trying to comprehend the incident, which took place at 1.30am on Monday, November 4.

He said: “We are absolutely devastated – we have no idea why someone would do this and take away our business overnight.”

Business – Emma and Barry Ansell had run Mermaids burger bar for six years (Image: Essex Police)

“I’d appeal to anyone who knows anything to get in touch, we just can’t understand it.”

Officer Matthew Harkness is investigating the incident for Essex Police and are appealing for members of the public for any information which may assist their investigation.

He said: “We are liaising with colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause, but it is believed that the fire was started deliberately.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact the police on 101 and cite the crime reference number 42/167153/24.

Reports can also be made online via www.essex.police.uk/digital101.