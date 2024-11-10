They were joined by representatives of the Armed Forces, uniformed youth organisations and others for the commemorations to honour all those who have lost their lives in service.

The parade started at Clacton Town Hall, with Tendring Council chairman Dan Casey and other dignitaries taking a salute.

The procession made its way to the town’s War Memorial in the seafront gardens for the Remembrance Service, which was led by the Reverend David Lower.

The event was organised by the council and supported by the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion.

Mr Casey said: “As always, we had an excellent turnout for the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Clacton.

“It was particularly poignant this year, in which we commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day - the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe.

“As the council’s Armed Forces champion and President of Clacton RBL, it was a special privilege to take the salute outside Clacton Town Hall in my role as chairman of the council.

“There is always a strong community spirit in Clacton as we gather to honour the fallen and reflect on their sacrifice.

“The Act of Remembrance is crucial to ensure we never forget the ultimate price paid by so many so that we can have the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Veterans and residents were invited to join Mr Casey for tea in the Chairman’s Parlour at Clacton Town Hall following the service.