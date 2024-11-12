Oh-Aces, a tribute to the Gallagher brother's famous Britpop band will be making its way to the Kingsway Hall, in Harwich.

The band will be on its way to perform all the band's greatest hits such as Cigarettes and Alcohol, Supersonic and Wonderwall on November 16.

Group - [left to right] the members of Oh-aces Mark Withers, Simon Blumenson, Trevor Jackson, Richard Housego and Adam West (Image: Oh-aces) The concert will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' first album - Definitely Maybe.

Trevor Jackson, aka Liam, said: "In the words of our heroes, 'it's gonna be Biblical!'

"We love playing the songs, people love hearing them. We will all have a great night.

"We will be playing the classic album Definitely Maybe track by track, to celebrate it's 30th anniversary, followed by a set of later oasis classics."

Oasis has links to Harwich.

Trevor said: "It's great to play here. Harwich has an infamous link with Oasis.

"It's where they got the ferry to Amsterdam and got deported for causing drunken havoc on board and missed their first ever international gig."

Recreation - Oh-aces re-enacting the Definitely Maybe album cover (Image: Oh-aces) Oh-aces put a lot of work into making their shows as accurate as to how the real Gallagher brothers would perform.

Trevor said: "There are lots of Oasis tribute bands out there but we aim to be very best and the most authentic. The devil is in the detail.

"The instruments, the clothes, and at this show we are bringing Definitely Maybe to life on stage, wearing the clothes the band wore on the album cover even down to the same colour socks Liam was wearing on that day, seriously.

"Loads of research goes into our shows. The props we will have on stage are as identical as we can get to the ones on the album cover.

"We even have a vintage packet of Benson and Hedges to go on the stage."

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Tickets cost £11 and under 16s must be accompanied by adults.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to https://wegottickets.com/event/626215/