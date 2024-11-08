The B1032 Main Road in Great Holland was closed both ways today from Pork Lane to Little Clacton Road after a single-vehicle crash.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man has died.

The police are now appealing for witnesses of the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Great Holland today (Friday, November 8).

"Emergency services were called to Main Road at just after 1pm to reports of a single vehicle collision.

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services on the scene, an 86-year-old man sadly died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The road is currently closed between Manor Road and Pork Lane while our investigations continue."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene

The spokesman said: "We were called just after 1pm with reports of a road traffic collision on Main Road in Great Holland.

"An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The police are looking for any witnesses with footage in relation to the incident.

The spokesman said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 555 of November 8.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our online reporting services.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."