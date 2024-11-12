EastCoast5, in Old Pier Street, opened as a restaurant, bar and music venue in 2022 and is now expanding its horizons.

The business has now opened a studio available for people to hire.

Andreas Mina, owner of EastCoast5, said: "Now we are well established and very much an active organisation and support for the town, we have taken on the next project - EastCoast Studios.

"This is an expansive, versatile space in the heart of Walton that acts as a testbed for culture in all its forms.

"Eastcoast Studios encapsulates a flexible and inspiring environment, providing an unrivalled landscape for filming, photo shoots, music, events, exhibitions, wellbeing classes, fashion shows as well as much more.

"We have a state-of-the-art wellness studio on the lower level which we plan to run daily classes for all levels and ages."

Some groups have already booked out spots for events to take place.

Andreas said: "We have some amazing people involved already whom will be leading classes such as, flow, restorative, vin yasa, meditation, sound healing, pregnancy yoga, HIT, post natal yoga and more.

"We also have a full time tenant in the building who will be using her space as an art studio for children's workshops and classes."

Andreas said: "The aim is to be a professional and diverse space and service for the community to help artists, instructors and teachers to use the space as a kickstart for their business.

"I hope to continue this journey of being a key part in the communities growth and development, promising a positive, supportive and welcoming ethos as well as providing a professional, consistent and memorable service."