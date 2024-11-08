A BUSY road near Frinton is partially blocked both ways with heavy traffic after a crash.
There is heavy traffic on the B1032 Main Road both ways from Pork Lane to Little Clacton Road.
This was first reported today (November 8) at 1.23pm on the AA traffic website.
The emergency services have been contacted for comment.
