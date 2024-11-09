Frinton Golf Club, in the Esplanade, will play host to Frinton's Victorian Fayre which will see 30 stallholders in attendance.

Each stallholder should be dressed in Victorian era clothes for a quirky event transporting shoppers to a time gone by.

Stalls full of gift-worthy items and seasonal presents will be gathering on November 23 from 10am to 2pm.

Jill Joshua, organiser of the event, said: "People that are coming will be dressed up in Victorian clothes and that is part of the event's charm.

"Victorian themed shopping events really do bring the magic of Christmas and a unique shopping experience with local crafts and artists taking part."

Dozens of stallholders will be taking place with all sorts of unique and interesting items for sale ready to be picked up as festive gifts.

Mrs Joshua added: "There is a variety of different stalls there including jewellery, sea glass, Christmas crafts, artwork, produce, raffles, dog and cat treats, jewelled handbags, ceramics, charity Christmas cards, mosaics, lamp shades and crocheted items.

"We've also got some of the people from Walton market so you've got the wooden crafts, crystals and a jewellery guy."

The event started out as a coffee morning and slowly grew in size.

Mrs Joshua, who was a part of the social committee, said: "This coffee morning was something the ladies did annually and they always had a coffee morning so we decided to turn it into a Christmas coffee morning.

"It is a good opportunity for the ladies to raise funds for the ladies section of he golf club so that is how it started."

The ladies section of the golf club works on a variety of projects such as revamping the toilets on the golf course.

The golf club will also be selling seasonal refreshments.

There will be free entry and parking nearby.