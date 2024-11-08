Tendring Council wants to end its successful Careline service, which costs almost £350,000 to run but supports almost 2,000 people in the district.

Residents who sign up receive devices which raise the alarm at the council's 24-hour call centre if they fall or need help.

The service also offers daily welfare phone calls for residents who are lonely or need support.

But council bosses want to ditch Careline, which was launched almost 40 years ago and has helped thousands of people.

A consultation into the plans was held earlier this year and Tendring Council's cabinet was due to make a decision this month.

But it is now recommended the final decision is postponed until next year so the council can consider responses to the consultation.

They will also explore options for another provider to take it over.

The authority said Colchester Council and other companies expressed interest in potentially taking on all or part of the Careline service.

Gina Placey, Tendring Council's cabinet member for partnerships, said: “Since the launch of Careline, which has been a real success for the council, the telecare industry has changed substantially, and it is only right that the council reviews the provision of the service given there are now numerous alternative providers.

“More than 1,000 responses were received as part of the consultation exercise, with 60 per cent of service users indicating that they would, if necessary, be willing to move to an alternative trusted provider – and this currently remains the council’s preferred option.

“I will be recommending to my cabinet colleagues that additional time is incorporated for exploring these alternative ideas in more detail before the Cabinet commits to implementing a preferred approach.”

A report due to go before the council’s Cabinet on Friday, 15 November, recommends Colchester Council should be invited so work can be done to put forward a formal proposal.

A further report should then be made in February next year to provide an update on the opportunity and any other third-party proposals.

It means a final decision on the future of Careline would be made early in 2025 and if councillors decide to withdraw the service, the anticipated date it would end would now be pushed back by three months to the end of June 2025.

The Careline service is currently still active 24/7 and if a decision is made to cease the service, it will continue through a transition period.