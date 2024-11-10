It will be an opportunity for people to purchase Christmas-related crafts and enjoy some street food as the temperatures get a little colder.

Plus, you may even be able to try out an ice rink, go on some funfair rides and see some live music.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of some of the best Christmas markets across the county that you need to explore during the most wonderful time of the year.

Essex Christmas Markets for 2024

Meadow Croft Garden Centre German Market & Christmas Fair

Meadow Croft Garden Centre's German Market & Christmas Fair is already open and will be available for people to visit every day up until Monday, December 23.

Located in Battlesbridge, stalls will be selling unique Christmas gifts and decorations, as well as serving German foods, beer and mulled wine.

Admission is free, with open times lasting from 9am to 5pm (Mondays to Saturdays) and 10am to 4pm (Sundays).

On a few days in the build-up to Christmas, the market will be staying open late until 9pm. These dates are November 20, 21, 27 and 28 and December 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Light Up Maldon Christmas Market

Light Up Maldon will be running the town's Christmas lights switch-on and market on Thursday, November 28.

There will be two new indoor craft market areas in the Town Hall on Market Hill, and the Swan Hotel Bar & Grill’s Cygnet Room.

These will be open from 5pm to 9pm with stalls selling a variety of handcrafted gifts as well as food and drink.

The lights are expected to be switched on at around 6pm on the night.

Colchester Evening Christmas Market

An evening Christmas market will be taking place in Colchester on Wednesday, November 13 in conjunction with the city's Christmas lights switch-on.

A Festive Light Parade will illuminate the High Street from 5:30pm, starting off at the Mercury Theatre and ending at Firstsite.

Folk & Bespoke will be running an evening market there which will also include a screening of A Muppet’s Christmas Carol with tickets being £3.

The nearby Lion Walk Shopping Centre will feature an appearance from Olympian Lewis Richardson, as well as live music, entertainment from the cast of Elf and Frozen and a visit from Santa.

Ingatestone Christmas Market

Ingatestone Christmas Market is being run by Brentwood Connected for 2024 and will take place on Sunday, December 8, from 12pm to 6pm.

The outdoor event at the Ingatestone Community Centre will have plenty of festive stallholders, live music and entertainment.

There will be a variety of food and drink stalls outdoors and a licensed bar inside the Community Centre.

Santa's Grotto will also be available inside the centre and free face-painting will be available on the High Street.

Free parking can be found at the Anglo European School (Willow Green CM4 0DJ) for those travelling in for the event.

Chelmsford Cathedral Christmas Market

Chelmsford Cathedral's Christmas Market will be hosting a Christmas market on Saturday, December 7, from 10am to 3pm.

Stalls will be selling seasonal decorations, jewellery, textiles, handmade crafts and gourmet food items.

Guests can enjoy freshly made refreshments at the pop-up café and take in the large Christmas tree that will be set up.

People can also see performances from local choirs and musicians while they soak up the festive atmosphere.