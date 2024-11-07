A COMMUNITY policing team have taken another two uninsured drivers off the road in Jaywick.

Officers from the Clacton Community Policing Team were on a patrol in Clacton on Wednesday November 6 and managed to seize two vehicles.

First they seized a Land Rover for having no insurance and the driver also didn't have a licence, leaving the driver reported for both offences.

A short while after, the officers came across a white Fiesta that also didn't have any insurance and was also reported.

 

 