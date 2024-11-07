A COMMUNITY policing team have taken another two uninsured drivers off the road in Jaywick.
Officers from the Clacton Community Policing Team were on a patrol in Clacton on Wednesday November 6 and managed to seize two vehicles.
First they seized a Land Rover for having no insurance and the driver also didn't have a licence, leaving the driver reported for both offences.
A short while after, the officers came across a white Fiesta that also didn't have any insurance and was also reported.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here