And while on holiday, some keen golfers among us will make sure there are suitable courses to practice or enjoy a game on.

With direct flights to destinations all over Europe and beyond, Essex's Stansted Airport is the perfect gateway to escape the British cold and tee off on some lush green fairways in the sunshine

From Spain and Portugal to Morocco and Dubai, Stansted has narrowed down ten great destinations for a warm-weather golf getaway this winter.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Weather: 31C -24C

Flight time: 7 hours

Flights: £535 return with Emirates

Golf: The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club offers an exceptional golfing experience, featuring championship courses designed by renowned architects. Dubai also offers several world-class golf courses, including Emirates Golf Club, where the Dubai Desert Classic is held every year, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and The Els Club.

The Algarve, Portugal

Weather: 20C -16C degrees (Faro)

Flight time: 3 hours

Flights: Ryanair offers one-way fares to Faro from £15.99

Golf: Known for its pristine golf courses and stunning coastal landscapes, the Algarve is a golfers' paradise. Among the golf courses in the region are Vilamoura, which hosts the annual Algarve Open, and Quinta do Lago Championship Course or Vale do Lobo Ocean Course.

Costa Del Sol, Spain

Weather: 20C-16C (Malaga)

Flight time: 3 hours

Flights: Ryanair offers one-way fares to Malaga for £21.99.

Golf: Valderrama, host of the Ryder Cup and European Tour, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, and Finca Cortesin are among the world-class golf courses on the Costa del Sol. These courses offer a challenging experience for all golfers, with stunning views of the surrounding countryside. Golfers can also take advantage of the many golf academies in the area to improve their game.

Majorca, Spain

Weather: 18C -15C

Flight time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Flights: Ryanair offers one-way fares to Palma from £14.99

Golf: Play golf against a backdrop of rugged cliffs and beautiful beaches. A number of renowned courses are available in the area, including Son Vida Golf Club, Vall d'Or Golf, and Golf de Andratx. The courses are designed for players of all levels and feature stunning views of the Mallorca coastline. Golfers can also enjoy a variety of other activities, such as spa treatments, fine dining, and shopping.

Marrakech, Morocco

Weather: 23C – 19C

Flight time: 3 hours 40 hours

Flights: Ryanair offers one-way fares from £24.99 to Marrakesh

Golf: The area boasts numerous golf courses, including the Royal Palm Golf Club, the Amelkis Golf Club, and the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Morocco offers a variety of other activities, such as quad biking, camel riding, and hot air balloon rides. Visitors can also explore the ancient medinas and markets, explore the impressive Atlas Mountains, and sample traditional Moroccan cuisine.

Antalya, Turkey

Weather: 15C and 20C

Flight time: 4 hours 15 minutes

Flights: Jet2, Pegasus and Sun Express all fly to Antalya with prices starting at £39 one way

Golf: The Belek-Antalya region boasts courses designed by Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie. With stunning views of the Mediterranean, Antalya Golf Club offers a challenging and scenic course, while the National Golf Club is surrounded by mature pine and eucalyptus forests.

Gran Canaria, Spain

Weather: 19C -16C

Flight time: 4 hours 30 minutes

Flights: Jet2 and Ryanair both fly direct with fares from £19.99 one way

Golf: Maspalomas Golf Course and Gran Canaria Golf Club offer breathtaking views and challenging layouts. Both courses are perfect for golfers of all abilities. The Gran Canaria Golf Club also offers a range of luxury amenities, including a spa and fitness centre.

Tenerife, Spain

Weather: 23C -20C

Flight time: 4 hours 30 minutes.

Flights: Jet2 and Ryanair both fly direct with fares from £26.26 one way

Golf: Golf del Sur offers a peaceful setting with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Golf Costa Adeje golf club offers two championship courses, including the challenging Old Course and the New Course. Both courses provide a unique golfing experience, with breathtaking views and challenging holes.

South of France

Weather: 16C -12C

Flight time: 2 hours 5 minutes

Flights: Ryanair fly direct to Nice with fares starting at £14.99 one way

Golf: The French Riviera has some fabulous courses to choose from. They’re not cheap but Cannes- Mougins and Terre Blanche Golf resorts are not to be missed. Golf du Palais Royal offers a beautiful and challenging course with views of the Med.

Cyprus

Weather: 14C - 20C.

Flight time: 4 hours 35 mins

Flights: Jet2 and Ryanair fly direct to Cyprus with fares starting at £27.99 one way

Golf: Cyprus Golf Club offers a stunning course surrounded by olive trees and sea views. Cyprus National Golf Club is renowned as one of the best in Cyprus, with challenging holes and breathtaking views of the coastline. Also popular are Elea Golf Club, designed by Nick Faldo, Aphrodite Hills and Minthis Hills.