Claire Fletcher, 53, from Clacton, has been taking lessons at Adult Community Learning Essex (ACL) in Clacton to help her achieve her goal of becoming a midwife.

She is taking English level 2, maths level 1 and 2, IT essential digital skills as well as mental health and wellbeing courses.

Mrs Fletcher was born partially deaf which caused teachers to treat her differently when she was younger.

But now Claire is at ACL Clacton where she is passing her exams.

She said: "When I was seven years old I was thrown to the back of a class and told to read a book. This was in 1978, before children with special educational needs were ever discussed.

“My goal is to study at university to become a midwife and to do that I also need a level 2 qualification in maths.

"I missed out on years of maths classes but my tutor at ACL Clacton is amazing. I was able to pass my level 1 in maths, which, for me personally, is a massive achievement.

"I was really chuffed with myself for that. I’m 53 and I’d never passed a maths exam in my life, and I thought I never would, but I did and it’s brilliant."

Mrs Fletcher won an award for ‘Going the Extra Mile’, which celebrates those who put a tremendous amount of effort into their work.

Claire, who was delighted, said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when I found out I’d been nominated for an award, but very proud.

"I had never passed a maths exam before coming to ACL. With the help of my tutors, I passed my level one maths. I’m now doing my level two, which I need to go on to university."

