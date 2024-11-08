The Bluebird Care Colchester and Tendring team was recognised for its dedication to creating an exceptional work environment.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates the best of the British care sector, took place in Milton Keynes on November 1.

This year, the team received nominations in 22 categories, highlighting their broad impact and commitment.

Several team members won individual accolades, including Sheryl Todd as Newcomer of the Year, Chloe Thomas with the Dignity in Care Award, and Adam Woolley as Care Assessor of the Year.

Melvyn Plum, director of Bluebird Care Colchester and Tendring, said: "Being named Employer of the Year is a true testament to the supportive and collaborative culture we strive to create at Bluebird Care.

"We are incredibly proud of Sheryl, Chloe, and Adam for their dedication and impact."