Green End Garage on Green End in Great Holland in Frinton are taking part in this years Movember - an annual global charity event where mustaches are grown to raises funds and awareness for men's health issues .

The Green End Garage will be raising money for Prostrate Cancer UK which says that people can check their risk for prostrate cancer in thirty seconds with men over the age of 50 being at a greater risk.

Jon Lott, owner of Green End Garage, said: 'One in eight men get prostate cancer, it's important to be aware of any changes and get checked early, an early diagnoses can save your life.

"We are all lads working at the garage and would love to raise as much money as we can for prostate cancer UK. Let's all do movember together - the moustaches are growing strong! Please donate if you can."

Prostrate Cancer UK's research has also found that one man dies from prostate cancer every in the hour in the UK with deaths "set to soar" over the next decade.

To donate visit https://gofund.me/c23fdcac.