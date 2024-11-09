Across Essex, six postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning October 2024 postcodes were:

SS8 7JE - Canvey

CM6 1DL - Dunmow

CM2 6RU - Chelmsford

CM11 2EF - Billericay

CM11 2NB - Billericay

CM2 0AQ - Chelmsford

Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.

On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Each ticket is based on the ticketholders' postcode and only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.

If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.

Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.

A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/Postcode-Lottery-winners.