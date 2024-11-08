A few motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
Essex's main roads including the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, November 8
A12
On the A12 northbound there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and Junction 15 for horticulture works from 9pm until 5am.
Meanwhile, on the A12 southbound there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 20B for electrical works from 9pm until 5am.
Dartford Crossing
From Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) to Junction 31 of the M25 (anti-clockwise) there will be a closure for grillage works from 10pm to 5.30am.
Additionally, an entry slip road at Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) will be closed from 11pm until 6am, also for grillage works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise there will be several exit slip road closures taking place on Friday evening:
- Junction 24 (8pm to 6am for scheme works)
- Junction 25 (11pm to 6am for CCTV camera installation)
- Junction 27 (11pm to 6am for surfacing work)
- Junction 28 (11pm to 5am)
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, November 9
A12
There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
Additionally, the East tunnel on the northbound way will be shut from 10pm until 5.30am for joint replacement works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 from 11pm to 5am.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, November 10
A12
There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 from 11pm to 5am.
More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.
