Jake Williams, 33, had taken crack cocaine in August when he threw a glass vase out of a flat window in the direction of his ex-girlfriend.

She had been walking past the flat in Manningtree High Street, where Williams had been lodging with a woman called Joanna Jenkins.

Sentence - Jake Williams appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via a video link for Wednesday's hearing (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest) Both were said to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, when Ms Jenkins was heard shouting “in a very deep, evil voice ‘Jake, Jake, let’s do it together – after three, come on, jump”.

Williams then jumped out of the window and landed on the pavement below before he ran down the street shouting, “I am the resurrection of Jesus Christ”, Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

He then broke into a nearby address where he ripped a pipe from a boiler and threw a microwave on the floor.

The property, which the defence said was chosen at random for the burglary, was in fact owned by someone Williams had known for ten years.

When members of the public saw what was going on, they formed a barricade at a window to prevent Williams from escaping whilst the police were called.

Williams, of Newhaven Lane, Harwich, admitted charges of actual bodily harm, burglary, and criminal damage.

Matthew Bagnall, mitigating, said the defendant’s culpability was reduced because he was on drugs and said his actions were “entirely at odds with his usual behaviour”.

He added Williams did not have mental health problems and had previously been in full-time work as a welding engineer.

Williams had also claimed to probation was injected with crack cocaine so he could be “brainwashed” to religion.

Mr Bagnall continued: “It’s plain the lady in the address, Miss Jenkins, was behaving as if she was under the influence of something and she too was making some fairly bizarre proclamations.”

Episode - Jake Williams had been on drugs at the time of the offence (Image: Essex Police) Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans dismissed the claim Williams was injected with the drug unwittingly, saying it “lacks credibility”.

He also said Williams had changed his account of what happened, having initially said he took half a gram of crack cocaine before then claiming to probation he had been spiked.

He said: “The accounts you gave probation are baffling and chaotic.”

Williams was jailed for 18 months.