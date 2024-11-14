The Frinton Women’s Institute (WI) is making a stand against violence towards women with the inaugural event.

It will take place at McGrigor Hall on November 26 from 7pm to 9pm.

This vigil aims to raise awareness and honour the lives of women affected by gender-based violence.

In the UK, more than one million crimes against women and girls were reported in England and Wales last year, accounting for 20 per cent of all crimes reported.

Tragically, a woman is killed by a man every three days, and one in twelve women becomes a victim of violence annually.

Lindsey Peters, president of Frinton WI, said the event had come about because "enough is enough."

Nationally, the WI has been vocal, launching the No More Violence Against Women campaign in 2019.

Kathy Stapleton, public affairs officer for Frinton WI, said: “We are holding our event ‘Reclaim the Night’ as a tribute to women who have suffered, and those who continue to suffer, violence at the hands of men.

"We want to bring this issue into mainstream conversation and show solidarity with survivors. There is no excuse for gender-based violence.”

A poignant moment of the vigil will involve the lighting of two large candles, symbolizing the two women who die each week in the UK due to domestic abuse.

Following a reading of a short poem, these candles will be lit.

Frinton WI is encouraging all community members to participate, including men’s groups and decision-makers, urging them to pledge their support to end violence against women.

The WI also invites attendees to write to their MP, wear a white ribbon, and commit to “never use, excuse, or remain silent” about violence against women.

Kathy added: “By signing the pledge and wearing a white ribbon, we send a clear message that domestic abuse is unacceptable and cannot be ignored or excused."

Those attending are invited to bring battery-operated candles or tealights to symbolically “shine a light” on the issue.

Refreshments, including tea and coffee, will be provided.