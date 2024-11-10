Finley Bond, eight, has been out fishing with his dad Barry, 41, since he was little.

And the youngster, from Kirby Cross, was in for a big surprise when he went fishing at Houchins Lake near Marks Tey.

Finley’s biggest catch a catfish which was bigger then he was came with a challenge, seeing him almost defeated.

His father said: “We were hoping to get maybe 20-pound fish, but he actually caught one weighing 89 pounds and one weighing 91 pounds.

“It was quite difficult to catch them. It took 45 minutes for Finley to land them, and I didn’t think he would be able to do it and he would have given up after the first couple of minutes.

“He nearly went in a couple of times. Now he's asking every day when we can go fishing again.”

Heavy - Finley managed to catch two massive catfishes (Image: Barry Bond)

Having been surrounded by fishing roods and spending time at lakes himself, Barry has enjoyed sharing his passion with his son.

He said: “We go fishing all the time. I’ve been fishing since I was little, maybe around two or three years old, always with my dad.

“And we have taken Finley out since he was little as well.”

Finley has been a quick learner when it comes to finding the right spot, using the right bait and when to keep trying, his father said.

“He caught on really well when it comes to making decisions when were fishing. Now he is the one who picks out our spot and the bait. He has been a quick learner in all of that.”