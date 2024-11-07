The bus gate at Pier Avenue was requested by Essex Police on safety grounds due to the number of cars ignoring current restrictions and causing safety issues at the pedestrian crossing.

From November 8 automatic cameras will be switched on and anyone who uses the bus gate faces being handed a £70 fine.

Signs and road markings have been updated on the approach to and at both ends of the bus gate to ensure drivers are aware of the change.

The Pier Avenue bus gate, operational since 2007, was previously enforced by Essex Police.

However, due to continued misuse by drivers, Essex Police requested further action to address the issue.

The newly implemented automatic cameras, managed by Essex Highways, will monitor bus gate compliance around the clock.

It is hoped it will also improve bus journey times across the town.

Tom Cunningham, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure, and sustainable transport, highlighted the importance of bus gates for both road safety and the promotion of public transport.

“Bus gates are crucial to enhancing road safety and making sure sustainable transport is unhindered,” he said.

“Drivers are encouraged to check the updated signage to avoid passing through the bus gate. Alternative routes are available, so there is no reason to use this one.”

Mr Cunningham added: “By putting pedestrian safety and public transport at the heart of this decision, travelling in Clacton will become safer, greener and healthier as a result, with improved traffic in the area.”

Penalty notices will be issued at £70, reducing to £35 if paid within 14 days or increased to £105 if paid after 28 days of notice.

Revenue generated from the fines will be used to support public transport improvements and road maintenance across Essex.

For more information on bus gate locations and enforcement policies across Essex, residents can visit essexhighways.org/bus-lane-enforcement.