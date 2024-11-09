Nicola Johnson, 53, of Hurst Green, Brightlingsea, is the founder of Reneé Ladies Boutique in High Street.

On Monday, the boutique is hosting a fashion show fundraiser for United Church in Chapel Road from 6pm on behalf of the church.

Nicola was approached by the church after building up a “rapport” with church committee members who shop at her boutique, and she thought it “was a great idea” to organise the event.

excited - Nicola Johnson (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique) Tickets cost £3 and all proceeds raised will go towards the church.

Nicola said: “I think they need more money, if they don’t get funds into run the church, it may have to close.

“They are trying to help with every day running costs.”

Prior to the fashion show which should kick-off at 6.45pm, several other businesses will host a shopping experience before and after it takes place at the church.

Attendees will be able to peruse Christmas wreaths by Flo’s Flowers, jewellery and handmade cards from Spirals, there will also be businesses that sell hampers, iron sculptures, makeup, and more.

The fashion show will last between 45 minutes to an hour and will feature a variety of models displaying different looks from Reneé Ladies Boutique.

Shop - Reneé Ladies Boutique (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

Nicola’s friend Danae Brook, 83, of Brightlingsea, was a model in the 1960s for designer Mary Quant and hairstylist Vidal Sassoon.

Another friend, Vicki Williams, works in the music industry and has worked on films like Hot Fuzz, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Definitely Maybe, and more. Vicki is curating the music for the fashion show.

Nicola added: “I’m friends with Danae and I’ve known her for the past five and a half years, I told her I was doing this.

“We’re all doing this voluntary.

“I was worried as she is getting over a hip operation, but she was adamant she wants to help.

“Vicki is one of my best friends and lives in Brightlingsea.”

Nicola is also extremely grateful to everyone who is working on this project voluntary, such as Eamonn Lorimer, also known as DJ Looney, who is providing a PA system for the event.

She said: “It’s been very quick, everybody has been fantastic.

“I am nervous, but quite excited, lots to do and lots to organise, but I’ve got a good team behind me.”

To purchase a ticket, visit Reneé Ladies Boutique, Spirals, or United Church.